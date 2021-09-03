Merkel: Germany will spend what's needed to fix flood damage

Asked whether 30 billion euros would be enough to cover the cost of rebuilding, Merkel said that if it wasn't, “any future German government and state government will say, ‘Then we have to do more.’"

"No one needs to be afraid that this will fail because of money,” she said during a news conference.

A German insurance industry group has estimated that the floods likely caused insured damage worth about 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion). It says the total damage will be considerably higher because many buildings weren’t insured for “elementary damage” from events such as floods.

Rhineland-Palatinate's state governor, Malu Dreyer, said people can start applying for reconstruction aid at the beginning of October.

“I understand the impatience, but we are really working on making it very uncomplicated for people,” she said.

Altenahr Mayor Cornelia Weigand said the rebuilding of the Ahr valley could be tackled as a European “model" for communities located near waterways.

“We must develop concepts for how we can continue to live safely alongside such rivers in times of climate change,” she said.