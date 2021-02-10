Merkel, governors agree to extend Germany's virus lockdown

Germany's national disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, said last week that a more contagious variant first observed in Britain had been detected in most of Germany’s 16 states. Another variant, first detected in South Africa, has also been confirmed in several COVID-19 cases in Germany.

Despite concerns about the new variants, there are signs that lockdown restrictions are slowing the country’s outbreak.

On Wednesday, the Robert Koch Institute reported 8,072 new virus cases and 813 deaths in 24 hours. In all, Germany has seen over 63,000 confirmed virus deaths during the pandemic.

The weekly number of new infections has dropped to 68 per 100,000 inhabitants. The government’s goal is to push the rate below 50 per 100,000 to enable reliable contact-tracing. The number peaked at nearly 200 just before Christmas.

The number of people having received at least their first vaccine shot stood at 2.34 million people, or 2.8% of the population, as of Monday.

One of the category of businesses likely to get an earlier reprieve from the lockdown are hairdressers.