Merkel's party ahead in local votes in northern German state

BERLIN (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right party has maintained its position as the strongest party following local elections in a northern German state, two weeks before a national election in which it is struggling in polls, results showed Monday.

Sunday's elections for local councils in Lower Saxony state, in Germany's northwest, may offer the Christian Democratic Union some cheer even though such votes are of very limited significance for the national picture, where polls currently show the CDU slightly behind the center-left Social Democrats.

The CDU has been the strongest party in local council elections in Lower Saxony for about 40 years, although the state government has often been led by the Social Democrats, and is at present. In Sunday's elections, it took 31.7% of the vote, down from 34.3% five years ago, results showed.

The Social Democrats finished second with 30%, down slightly from 31.2% in 2016. The environmentalist Greens increased their share of the vote to 15.9% from 10.9%.