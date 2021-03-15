Merkel's party faces German election 'wake-up call'

Sunday's results aren't helpful for new CDU leader Armin Laschet, who was elected in January. He has said that he and Markus Soeder — the leader of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, who is the other serious contender — plan to make a decision in April or May on who will seek the chancellorship.

Sunday's results “are a wake-up call for the entire CDU,” senior lawmaker Norbert Roettgen told the Rheinische Post newspaper. He argued that such showings couldn't be explained by the incumbents' popularity alone.

“Time is pressing, but there is still time to take concrete measures,” he added. He called for a focus on vaccination and testing strategy, a pro-active investigation of the mask-profiteering scandal and a clear program for issues other than the pandemic.

The state elections gave the environmentalist and traditionally left-leaning Greens new confidence for the national election campaign, in which they are expected to make their first bid for the chancellery.

And the vote gave some comfort to the center-left Social Democrats, who have been struggling with dismal federal poll ratings. National polls have shown the CDU and CSU still well ahead of the Greens and Social Democrats, despite softening support.