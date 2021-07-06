 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Merkel's party readies campaign to keep Germany's top office
0 Comments
AP

Merkel's party readies campaign to keep Germany's top office

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel's party on Tuesday presented a campaign for Germany's September election that portrays would-be successor Armin Laschet as a conciliatory, experienced leader and mixes classic center-right themes with portraying the fight against climate change as an economic opportunity.

The Christian Democratic Union's campaign to hold on to Germany's top public office after Merkel's 16-year tenure will take account of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the party's general secretary, Paul Ziemiak, said.

Door-to-door campaigning will take place “perhaps more at the garden fence” this time, Ziemiak said, and there will be hybrid offline-online events rather than crowds of thousands at indoor rallies.

“We must set an example by keeping to what we expect of others,” he said.

The center-right Union bloc, which the CDU dominates, released a platform last month that pledges to boost the German economy without raising taxes and to make the country “climate-neutral” by 2045 while still preserving industrial jobs.

The party's new poster campaign features Laschet, the governor of Germany's most populous state and a centrist figure in the outgoing chancellor's mold, with the slogan “Together for a modern Germany.”

“He is the convincing politician who can lead people together,” Ziemiak said. He made clear that one plank of the party's message is risking “no experiments,” such as the environmentalist Greens' Annalena Baerbock becoming chancellor.

Other posters address issues such as security, a classic CDU theme, and climate change — under the slogan “protecting climate, creating jobs.”

“We want the question of climate neutrality to become something positive — something positive in terms of exports, of securing jobs and the creation of new jobs,” Ziemiak said. “You don't have just to exit everything — you also have to get on board new technologies and create new climate-neutral growth.”

Merkel and Markus Soeder, the leader of the CDU's sister party who battled Laschet in April for the nomination to run for chancellor, will appear at the campaign's opening and closing events, Ziemiak said. He didn't specify dates.

Merkel announced in 2018 that she wouldn't seek a fifth four-year term as chancellor. The Union bloc is currently leading polls after a rough patch earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: DAD performs at Saturday in the Park

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
French far-right chief criticized for her mainstream turn
World

French far-right chief criticized for her mainstream turn

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is facing stinging criticism for making her party too mainstream, dulling its extremist edge and ignoring grassroots members, with some warning that this could cost her votes in next year's presidential race.

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal
World

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A Vatican judge on Saturday indicted 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal, on charges including embezzlement, abuse of office, extortion and fraud in connection with the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture.

+7
Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrate against Abbas
World

Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrate against Abbas

  • Updated

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Saturday to demonstrate against President Mahmoud Abbas, hoping to inject new momentum into a protest movement sparked by the death of an outspoken critic in the custody of security forces.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News