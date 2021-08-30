Merkel's would-be heir seeks rebound after election debate

He promoted his climate policy, which foresees making Germany "climate-neutral” by 2045 while still preserving industrial jobs, and has been criticized by the Greens as half-hearted.

“We are counting on innovation, on market mechanisms, which from our point of view are more promising than the bans we heard about again yesterday evening from the Social Democrats and Greens,” Laschet said.

The Social Democrats declared themselves satisfied with the debate. The party's general secretary, Lars Klingbeil, said Laschet is “fighting for his personal future" and still needs to convince his own party that he should be Germany's next leader.

“We will go at full throttle for 27 days now ... we want Olaf Scholz to become chancellor, and yesterday was an important milestone for that,” Klingbeil told n-tv television.

Two more debates follow, on Sept. 12 and 19.

———

This story corrects the attribution of a quote in the 10th paragraph from Scholz to Laschet.

