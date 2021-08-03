Mexican City gas distributors strike over price controls

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Crews that distribute LP gas in Mexico’s capital went on strike Tuesday, just two days after the government imposed price controls on the fuel that most Mexicans use to cook and heat water.

Independent distribution trucks and their crews blocked the entrances to gas tank farms on the outskirts of Mexico City to protest maximum prices that they say will hurt their earnings.

Experts had warned that price controls announced Sunday would probably lead to shortages, because the largely private gas distributors may refuse to operate under government-imposed profit margins.

Photos posted by local media showed masked men smashing the windows of some small gas tank trucks to enforce the strike. Such tankers are used to refill large rooftop gas tanks in homes.

The Mexican Association of Gas Distributors said it “distances itself from the actions by groups of independents who work on commission, who do not hold distribution permits and who are blocking plants, preventing us from going out and working to supply homes and businesses that need gas.”