Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tests positive for Covid-19

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tested positive for Covid-19, the president tweeted on his official Twitter account. CNN's Rafael Romo has more.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tested positive for Covid-19, he said on Sunday evening.

The President, who tweeted from his official Twitter account, said his symptoms are mild and that he was receiving medical treatment.

"I regret to inform you that I have contracted Covid-19. The symptoms are mild, but I am already receiving medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will move forward," Lopez Obrador wrote.

The President added that he would continue his duties from the Presidential Palace, which include conducting a planned phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the topic of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine Monday.

"I will be conducting all public affairs from the National Palace. For example, tomorrow I will take a call from President Vladimir Putin, because irrespective of friendly relationships, there is a possibility that they will send us the Sputnik V vaccine," Lopez Obrador said on Twitter.

He added that Secretary of the Interior Dr. Olga Sanchez Cordero will represent him at the daily morning briefings.