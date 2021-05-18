Mexico rushes vaccines for teachers so schools can reopen

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico mounted a final push Tuesday to get all of the country’s 3 million school teachers vaccinated so it can reopen schools, perhaps by the second half of June.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that getting kids back into classrooms was an urgent necessity, as much for their social development as anything else.

“This a priority for boys and girls, for all students,” López Obrador said. “School is like a second home, and we need all students at all levels to return to in-person classes. This is indispensable ... so that boys and girls can see their classmates."

Vaccination teams fanned out in Mexico City and four other states Tuesday to give teachers coronavirus shots.

Yésica Briones, an English teacher at a private school, said the vaccinations were a good idea both for students and for the families of teachers who could bring home anything they catch at school.

“I think it even applies a lot to our own families,” Briones said. “It is good that they are taking measures for our profession.”

Officials estimate that about 2.1 million teachers at private and public schools have already been vaccinated, and hope to inject almost 520,000 this week.