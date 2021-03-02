Mexico Senate passes energy bill favoring state, fossil fuel

“Unfortunately, this move is the latest in a pattern of troubling decisions taken by the Government of Mexico that have undermined the confidence of foreign investors in the country,” Herrington wrote.

Mexico’s Supreme Court had earlier ruled against López Obrador’s previous attempt to block permits for renewable power plants, and the electricity bill could also wind up in court.

Interior Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero said the Supreme court ruling applied only to a 2020 executive order, and suggested the administration would wage a new court battle over the bill passed Tuesday.

The new bill would require that electricity be bought first from state-owned hydroelectric plants and those that burn coal, diesel and fuel oil. It puts cleaner private natural gas, wind and solar plants — many built with foreign investment — last in line for electricity purchases. The private and renewable energy plants were encouraged by López Obrador’s predecessors in order to reduce carbon emissions.

With electricity use down during the pandemic, Mexico’s state-owned power company, the Federal Electricity Commission, faces declining revenue and increasing stocks of fuel oil it has to burn in power plants; the dirty fuel has lost customers worldwide. It has also come under pressure to buy coal from domestic mines.