Mexico subway overpass collapses, killing 15 and injuring dozens

An overpass carrying a subway train collapsed in Mexico City late Monday, killing 15 people and injuring at least 70, according to local government officials.

The subway was traveling on an elevated and outdoor portion of the city's rapid transit system on the newest Line 12, also known as the Golden Line, when a portion of the overpass collapsed, Mexico's Secretariat of Risk Management and Civil Protection said.

CCTV surveillance footage shows the moment of the collapse directly over a street with moving cars, followed by a cloud of dust and debris.

The incident happened at 10:25 p.m. local time, according to Mexico City's Interior Minister Alfonso Suarez Del Real.

Mexico City's Mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, has arrived at the scene of the accident. "Firefighters, public safety personnel are working. Various hospitals are serving. We will give more information shortly," she said on her official Twitter account.

Speaking at the scene, Sheinbaum said a car remained trapped under the rubble of the overpass but rescue efforts were temporarily suspended as the subway was still dangling and unstable.

The mayor said emergency service crews were waiting for a crane to arrive before they could continue rescue efforts.

This is a developing story, more to come.

