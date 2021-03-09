Mexico to rely heavily on Chinese vaccines

A total of six vaccines have been approved for use in Mexico, which has received relatively small amounts of each. Mexico has administered only about 4.7 million doses of all vaccines, a tiny amount given the country’s population of 126 million.

The government policy sets up the odd situation in which some Mexicans, mainly in urban areas, will receive the Pfizer vaccine, which has around 95% efficacy, while most will get one of the Chinese vaccines with a much lower effectiveness. Mexico has contracts for a total of about 34 million doses of the Pfizer shot, but deliveries have been slow, with less than a tenth of that amount delivered so far.

Amid a dearth of public data on China’s vaccines, hesitations over their efficacy and safety are still pervasive in the countries depending on them.

Inoculations with Chinese vaccines already have begun in more than 25 countries. None of China’s three vaccine candidates used globally have publicly released their late-stage clinical trial data.

Mexico has suffered almost 190,100 confirmed deaths. However, Mexico does so little testing that government excess-death figures suggest the real toll was well above 220,000 at the start of January, when the government stopped releasing that data. Test-confirmed cases total over 2.1 million.

