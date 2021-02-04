Mexico vows to press ahead to favor state-owned utility

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico vowed Thursday to continue with attempts to limit private power generation after the Supreme Court ruled against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s attempt to block permits for renewable power plants.

Interior Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero said the court ruling applied only to a 2020 executive order, and said the administration would wage a new court battle over another bill the president sent to Congress this month.

The new bill would give priority in electricity purchases to older, more polluting, state-owned power plants. It is the latest chapter in a battle over private and renewable energy plants that were encouraged by López Obrador’s predecessors.

“This ruling involved the constitutionality of an (executive) order, and that is very different from a law,” Sánchez Cordero said. “So I think we have enough ammunition in common and constitutional law to go ahead, because I insist, we are not rejecting private investment in the energy field.”

With electricity use down during the pandemic, Mexico’s state-owned power company, the Federal Electricity Commission, faces declining revenue and increasing stocks of fuel oil it has to burn in power plants; the dirty fuel has lost customers worldwide. It has also come under pressure to buy coal from domestic mines.