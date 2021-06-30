Migrant hunger strike puts pressure on Belgian government

“They say that there are 150,000 living here illegally, and the 200 people that decide to stop eating should be regularized individually? What would be the result? A week later you get 200, 2,000, 20,000 people who would do exactly the same.”

“That's not the way to go about it,” he told VRT network.

But hunger strikers like Gajendra Gurung, a 40-year-old father of two from Nepal and who arrived in Belgium 11 years ago, want action now.

“Just give me a work permit, so I can work and give food to my (children), and they will grow,” he said.

Belgium, like so many other wealthy European nations, has had an ambivalent relationship with migration. Since the 1960s, many have been invited to come work and help build states across the continent.

Still, few were fully accepted in society and became the brunt of an often racist backlash when economies took a dip. Many of those on hunger strike now were not part of any legal program but have worked in the gray economy in the nation of 11.5 million where they have no social protection and are often at the mercy of unscrupulous bosses.