Migrants marooned in Guatemala plan surge into Mexico

TECUN UMAN, Guatemala (AP) — Denis Contreras, a Honduran making a second try at reaching the U.S., laid out the plan Sunday night to his fellow migrants marooned in this Guatemalan border town: First the men will go, then the families and the women traveling alone with children.

More than a thousand Central American migrants were preparing to again walk en masse early Monday across a bridge leading to Mexico in an attempt to convince authorities there to allow them safe passage through the country.

It's a big ask. Over the weekend Mexican troops slammed the welcome gate shut on the Rodolfo Robles bridge as hundreds of migrants pressed forward in an effort to force their way through. Mexican soldiers in riot gear pushed back against the green metal bars of the fence. Nobody was injured.

Contreras, the pint-sized Honduran leading Monday's charge, said he won't give up. He was already denied political asylum and deported from San Diego, California. But if he returns to Honduras, he said, criminal gangs will kill him or his family.

Around him, hundreds of migrants chanted: “Here we are, and we're not going anywhere, and if you throw us out, we'll return!”