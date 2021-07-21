Mobile internet disruptions seen in Iran amid water protests

Tehran deployed a complete shutdown of the nation's internet in November 2019 during protests over gasoline prices. That both limits demonstrators' ability to communicate with each other, as well as the spread of videos of the protests with the wider world.

Protests took place across eight cities and towns in Khuzestan into the early hours of Thursday, according to the group Human Rights Activists in Iran. Security forces fired tear gas, water cannons and clashed with demonstrators, the group said.

Iranian state media have reported the killing of a police officer and two others amid the protests, highlighting videos it alleged showed demonstrators with firearms. However, Iran has in the past blamed protesters for deaths occurring amid heavy-handed crackdowns by security forces.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told journalists that Washington was following closely reports that Iranian security forces fired on protesters.

“We support the rights of Iranians to peacefully assemble and express themselves .... without fear of violence, without fear of arbitrary detention by security forces,” Price said.