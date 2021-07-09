Moldova to hold vote pitting reformists against pro-Russians

Over three million registered voters will choose Sunday among more than 20 parties, but only four are expected to make it to the 101-seat legislature. The main battle will be between the pro-Reform Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) and a Moscow-friendly bloc made up of the Communists and Socialists, headed by two former presidents.

Current Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who used to lead the pro-reform bloc, told voters that “this is our chance to cleanse the political class.” She forced the election in April by dissolving parliament shortly after Moldova’s highest court abolished a state of emergency imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“You decide who will be part of the next parliament and government,” the 49-year-old former World Bank official said in an online post. “It is up to you how quickly we can save the country from corruption and poverty.”

Moldova’s last parliamentary elections in 2019 led to a series of awkward coalitions and occasional deadlock in parliament. Sandu forced the snap polls by twice nominating prime ministerial candidates that were unlikely to be approved by parliament, which then had to be dissolved according to the Constitution.

She now aims to build on her presidential victory last November by securing a clear pro-reform government that she can work with.