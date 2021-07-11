Moldovans cast ballots in election between East and West

BUCHAREST (AP) — Voters in Moldova were casting their ballots Sunday in a snap parliamentary election that is a choice between East and West.

The vote was called by President Maia Sandu, who aims to gain a parliament made up of pro-Western reformists that have pledged to tackle corruption in the former Soviet republic and forge closer ties with the European Union.

It is a vote that could see the small nation of 3.5 million people — Europe's poorest landlocked country between Ukraine and Romania — follow a pro-Western path of reform or form closer ties with Russia.

More than 3 million registered voters will choose between more than 20 parties, but the main battle will be between the pro-reform Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, and a pro-Russia bloc made up of Socialists and Communists. Only four of the 20 parties are expected to enter the country’s 101-seat legislature.

“The situation in our country can be changed," Sandu wrote online Saturday. "The Republic of Moldova has a chance to take care of its citizens.”

The early election was called in April by Sandu, a former World Bank official who used to lead the PAS party, after the country’s Constitutional Court abolished a state of emergency introduced to handle the coronavirus pandemic.