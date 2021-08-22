Montenegrins protest inauguration of new Serbian church head

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — Several thousand people demonstrated on Sunday in Montenegro over the planned inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the small Balkan state.

Ethic tensions have soared over the scheduled ceremony for Metropolitan Bishop Joanikije II. The protesters in Montenegro’s former capital, Cetinje, where the Sept. 5 inauguration is to take place, waved Montenegrin flags and chanted slogans against the country's government, accusing it of being pro-Serb.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed in the city, and the U.S. Embassy warned Americans to avoid the protest.

Montenegro declared independence from the much larger Serbia in 2006. The country is deeply split between residents who consider themselves Montenegrins and those who deny the existence of the Montenegrin nation. About 30% of the country's population of 600,000 identifies as Serb.

Joanikije II is to succeed the Serbian church's previous most senior cleric in Montenegro, Metropolian Bishop Amfilohije, who died in October after contracting the coronavirus. The inauguration ceremony is set for the Cetinje Monastery which is considered the historic cradle of Montenegrin statehood.