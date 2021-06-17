Montenegro minister ousted over Srebrenica genocide denial

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegrin lawmakers on Thursday ousted a pro-Serb government minister who has denied the 1995 genocide in Srebrenica and passed a resolution condemning the massacre, in a vote that has shaken the new government and exposed a rift within the Balkan country’s ruling coalition.

Parliament voted 43 to 27 to replace the Human and Minority Rights Minister Vladimir Leposavic for disputing recently that the killing of some 8,000 Bosniak Muslims in Srebrenica by Bosnian Serb forces amounted to genocide. Lawmakers later approved the Srebrenica resolution with 55 votes in favor and 19 against in the 81-member assembly.

Minister Leposavic was backed by pro-Serb groups that are part of the governing alliance. Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic demanded the minister's ouster after his comments on Srebrenica sparked international criticism of Montenegro, a Balkan nation that is a member of NATO and which is seeking European Union entry.

The resolution on Srebrenica strongly condemns the genocide, banning its denial and introducing a commemoration day for the massacre. The pro-Serb lawmakers of the ruling majority were opposed, but both proposals passed in parliament thanks to the opposition lawmakers of President Milo Djukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists.