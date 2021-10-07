 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Moroccan police thwart migrants targeting Spanish enclave

  • 0

MADRID (AP) — Moroccan police thwarted an attempt by several hundred migrants to force their way into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on the northern African coast, officials said Thursday.

The large group of men gathered on the Moroccan side of the border after nightfall Wednesday and threw stones at police who moved to intercept them, Spanish media reported.

Moroccan police chased them through the streets and foiled their efforts to scale a high fence that separates Morocco from European soil, video posted by the newspaper El Faro de Ceuta showed.

On the Spanish side, the Guardia Civil deployed riot police, a helicopter and boats in case the migrants made it through.

Ceuta and nearby Melilla, Spain’s other autonomous city on the northern African coast, are seen as springboards into Europe for many Africans fleeing poverty or violence and attempts to scale the fence are frequent.

———

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nobel physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries

Nobel physics prize goes to 3 for climate discoveries

Three scientists won the Nobel Prize for physics on Tuesday for work that found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Catholic Charities holds monthly mobile food bank in Macy, Nebraska.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News