Ivanka Trump meets with female landowners on Morocco trip

Farmer Aicha Bourkib kisses Ivanka Trump's hand, the daughter and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, in the province of Sidi Kacem, Morocco, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, as Ivanka Trump tours an olive grove collective where local women farmers are benefitting from changes allowing them to inherit land.
SIDI KACEM, Morocco (AP) — Ivanka Trump says families, communities and countries flourish when women are invested in and included in the economy.
President Donald Trump's daughter and White House adviser saw real life examples in Morocco on Thursday when she met four women who are benefiting from changes that allow them to own land.
Ivanka Trump spearheads a U.S. drive to help women in developing countries with skills training, access to capital and land ownership.
One of the women, Aicha Bourkib, embraced Ivanka Trump and kissed her hands as the group met in an olive grove. The 59-year-old housewife and mother of four cultivates olive trees and vegetables on land she recently bought.
Bourkib also has two cows and wants to create a dairy cooperative in her village.
