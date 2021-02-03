Mountain heartbreak: Italy has deep snow, closed ski resorts

In a normal year, Italians account for just over half of Cortina’s nearly 1 million annual visitors, and Americans are the top foreign visitors, ahead of Germans and Britons.

While global fashion brands can hope to balance the precipitous drop in business with booming sales in China, that's not the case for local businesses. Bruno Pompanin Dimai, the owner of a sports store, called the season “a disaster” for Cortina. He has sold just a few pairs of boots and one ski jacket all winter. His only comfort is that ski brands have promised not to update their offerings next season so he will be able to sell his leftover inventory.

“With all this snow, I would have worked double,’’ Dimai said.

Ingrid Siorpaes, who runs a local handicrafts shop, said sales are down 90%. The only people walking down the snowy main street are locals and people riding out the pandemic in their second homes.

“We stay open, even if I had to lay off a salesperson,’’ Siorpaes said. “This store is missing foreign tourists.”

It’s not so different in other ski areas across the Alps and along the Apennines where instead of generating cash, many lift operators are racking up costs for a season that may never arrive.