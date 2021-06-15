Mozambique urged to investigate abduction of Rwandan exile

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A Rwandan opposition leader apparently arrested in Mozambique last month should be immediately charged in court or released, Human Rights Watch said Tuesday.

Cassien Ntamuhanga, a radio journalist in Rwanda who was jailed after being convicted of conspiring against the government, escaped from prison in Rwanda in 2018 and sought asylum in Mozambique. His application was still being processed at the time he was taken into custody on May 23, according to the human rights organization.

Ntamuhanga was taken by seven men who showed identification cards for Mozambique's National Criminal Investigation Service and taken to the local police station, said the rights group, citing four witnesses. Police officers told neighbors who accompanied Ntamuhanga to the station to leave, the group said.

Ntamuhanga was arrested on the island of Inhaca in Maputo bay and was later taken by boat to the mainland, chained and handcuffed, said Human Rights Watch.

Mozambique’s police force has since denied knowledge of Nhamutanga's arrest and said he is not being held by them.

One of the men who took Ntamuhanga into custody spoke in a Rwandan language, according to a statement issued by the Association of Rwandan Refugees in Mozambique.