Mrs. World gives up crown after onstage melee in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The reigning Mrs. World on Friday relinquished her title while defending her decision to pull the crown off the head of this year's Mrs. Sri Lanka title holder, whom she claimed was unqualified to take part in the contest because she is divorced.

Caroline Jurie, the winner of Mrs. World 2020, has been accused of injuring Pushpika De Silva, who was crowned Mrs. Sri Lanka on Sunday at a televised pageant in Colombo. Jurie was arrested on Thursday and later released on bail.

In a video statement Friday, Jurie said she stood against “injustice” and said the pageant was “tainted."

“My only intention was to stand up for the injustice caused to the competitors throughout this competition which was tainted with heavy politicization," she said.

Jurie added she wanted to ensure that every contestant had an equal opportunity, because she had seen “from the beginning” that the contest was corrupted. She stressed she did not favor anyone.

“I am now ready to hand over the crown,” she said, before removing the crown from her head.

Following Sunday's bust-up, De Silva clarified that she is separated, but not divorced, from her husband. Mrs. Sri Lanka belongs to the Mrs. World beauty contest for married women.