Munich wants rainbow-colored stadium for game with Hungary

UEFA, as organizers of the event, will have the final say.

The Munich city council accused Hungary “of following the example of Russia’s homophobic and transphobic legislation."

"This legislation represents a new mark in the invisibility and disenfranchisement of lesbians, gays, bisexual, transgender and intersex people (LGBTI) and adds to the systematic restriction of the rule of law and fundamental freedoms that have been practiced for years in Hungary,” the council said.

Germany captain Manuel Neuer has already worn an armband in rainbow colors for his team’s opening group games against France and Portugal. He also wore it in the 7-1 warm-up win over Latvia before the tournament.

German broadcaster NTV reported Sunday that UEFA was investigating Neuer's use of the armband and that the German soccer federation could face a fine because political symbols are not permitted.

The local council said Munich “is committed to diversity, tolerance and equality in sport and in society as a whole.”

But not everyone agrees.