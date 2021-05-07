 Skip to main content
Must-watch videos of the week
AP

Must-watch videos of the week

Willow Smith surprised her mom by reuniting her old band, Wicked Wisdom, and performing one of their songs for Mother's Day.

The Village People make an unplanned appearance, a gator gets put back where it belongs and a TV star's PSA goes global. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

'In the Navy'

CNN anchors Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell cracked up while listening to the Village People interrupt a congressional hearing. At the same hearing, audio from the movie, "Galaxy Quest," played before the committee took a recess to figure out the technical difficulties.

Where can I get one of these??

This looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. The British Royal Navy and Royal Marines tested out a jet suit while flying between two vessels. It can reach up to 80 mph, according to Gravity Industries, which developed the suit.

Doing some housecleaning

I bet you've never swept like this! A resourceful deputy used a broom to drag an alligator back to a pond in Hillsborough County, Florida. The gator latched on to the handle, and the officer safely pulled it back into the water.

'Pom pi pi'

This tune is really catchy! A sitcom star from Singapore makes an appearance in a PSA, urging residents to get a Covid-19 vaccine. It might be a little cheesy, but it's a talker, for sure.

Wicked Wisdom is back!

Jada Pinkett Smith's daughter, Willow, put together an elaborate surprise for her mother by reuniting her mom's old band, Wicked Wisdom. The family jammed out during the performance, and Jada teared up during Willow's tribute.

