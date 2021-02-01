Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

One of the lawmakers said he and 400-some parliament members were able to speak with one another inside the compound and communicate with their constituencies by phone, but were not allowed to leave the housing complex in Naypyitaw. He said police were inside the complex and soldiers were outside it.

The lawmaker said the politicians, comprised of members of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party and various smaller parties, spent a sleepless night worried that they might be taken away but were otherwise OK.

“We had to stay awake and be alert,” said the lawmaker, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern for his safety.