Myanmar military television says military has taken control of the country for one year

London went into lockdown in early January to combat the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus.
A video of a baby giant panda clinging to a zookeeper's leg in South Korea has gone viral, with more than 4 million people viewing it on YouTube.
This stunning footage shows the moment a paramotor pilot had a close encounter with two colossal blue whales.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese state media have stoked concerns about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite rigorous trials indicating it is safe. A government spokesperson has raised the unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus could have emerged from a U.S. military lab, giving it more credence in China.
This dramatic drone footage shows the moment a paddle boarder saved four horses from drowning in a flooded field.
A man was stopped at the Vienna airport as he tried to smuggle 74 chameleons from Africa. They were hidden in socks and empty ice cream boxes.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Jewish prayer for the souls of the people murdered in the Holocaust echoed Wednesday over where the Warsaw ghetto stood during World War II as a world paused by the coronavirus pandemic observed the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
BOSTON — A Massachusetts congressman who has received both doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has tested positive for the virus.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The abstract figures of naked women gyrating to the rhythms of a five-piece band had shocked many people almost 60 years ago as they eyed the artwork for the first time on the walls of a popular restaurant-nightclub in Cyprus.
