N. Korea shows off civil defense units in toned-down parade

Hong said it would be problematic for North Korea to flaunt provocative weapons and create diplomatic friction when it will need to rely on the outside world for coronavirus vaccines. Choi Young-sam, spokesman of South Korea's Foreign Ministry, said the U.S. and South Korean militaries were closely monitoring North Korea over the parade but declined to give Seoul's assessment of the North's intent.

Seoul's Unification Ministry said 2013 was the last time North Korea held a parade of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards, a national civil defense organization consisting of millions of North Koreans between the ages of 17 and 60, which could loosely be compared to military reserve forces of other countries.

KCNA described Red Guard units from Pyongyang and other regions marching through the square and praised their contributions in rebuilding communities destroyed by natural disasters and efforts to improve the economy. The marchers also included workers from the Ministry of Public Health involved in the country’s anti-virus campaign who are “firmly protecting the security of the country and its people from the worldwide pandemic,” KCNA said.