Naomi Osaka out at Olympics; Jan. 6 riot hearing to start; Hong Kong protester convicted
alert

Naomi Osaka out at Olympics; Jan. 6 riot hearing to start; Hong Kong protester convicted

Fires in the West continue to burn, bringing smoke and haze all the way to parts of New England, but monsoon rains will shift north and bring some much needed assistance for firefighters. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Today is Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Naomi Osaka lost in the Olympic tennis tournament; Democrats are launching their investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection; and the first person tried under Hong Kong's security law is convicted.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Tennis

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after losing a point to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during her third round loss in the tennis competition at the Summer Olympics Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.

Naomi Osaka ousted at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — It wasn't the ending that Naomi Osaka — nor her multitudes of fans across Japan and worldwide — had expected.

The start of the Tokyo Olympics, however, will forever be a bright memory for the tennis superstar.

Osaka herself said after lighting the Olympic cauldron during last week's opening ceremony that it was “undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life.”

So maybe — just maybe — that will allow Osaka to cope with her unexpected 6-1, 6-4 loss to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament on Tuesday.

***

Capitol Breach DEA Agent Arrested

Violent protesters, loyal to then-President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

At Jan. 6 hearing, police to detail violence, injuries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are launching their investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection Tuesday with a focus on the law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as the rioters broke into the building — an effort to put a human face on the violence of the day.

The police officers who are scheduled to testify endured some of the worst of the brutality. They were punched, trampled, crushed and sprayed with chemical irritants. They were called racial slurs and threatened with their own weapons as the mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters overwhelmed them, broke through windows and doors and interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win.

“We’re going to tell this story from the beginning,” said Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat who sits on the new House panel that is investigating the attack. “The moral center of gravity is these officers who put their lives on the line for us.”

***

Hong Kong

In this July 6, 2020, file photo, Tong Ying-kit arrives at a court in a police van in Hong Kong. Tong, the first person to be tried under Hong Kong's sweeping national security law, was found guilty of secessionism and terrorism on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Guilty verdict in 1st trial under Hong Kong security law

HONG KONG (AP) — The first person to be tried under Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law was found guilty of secessionism and terrorism on Tuesday in a ruling condemned by human rights activists.

The Hong Kong High Court handed down the verdict in the case of Tong Ying-kit, 24. He is accused of driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers while carrying a flag bearing the protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” on July 1 last year, a day after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation on Hong Kong following months of anti-government protests in 2019.

The verdict was closely watched for indications of how similar cases will be dealt with in the future. More than 100 people have been arrested under the security legislation.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: July 27

'A bit much': Naomi Osaka cites pressure in Olympic loss
World
AP

'A bit much': Naomi Osaka cites pressure in Olympic loss

  • By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
TOKYO (AP) — It wasn't the ending that Naomi Osaka — nor her multitudes of fans across Japan and worldwide — had expected.

Tokyo reports record virus cases days after Olympics begin
World
AP

Tokyo reports record virus cases days after Olympics begin

  • By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
  • Updated
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's capital, Tokyo, reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, days after the Olympics began. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged people to avoid non-essential outings, but said there was no need to consider a suspension of the Games.

At first Jan. 6 hearing, police to detail violence, injuries
National Politics
AP

At first Jan. 6 hearing, police to detail violence, injuries

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are launching their investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection Tuesday with a focus on the law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as the rioters broke into the building — an effort to put a human face on the violence of the day.

First person tried under Hong Kong security law found guilty
World
AP

First person tried under Hong Kong security law found guilty

  • By ALICE FUNG Associated Press
  • Updated
HONG KONG (AP) — The first person to be tried under Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law was found guilty of secessionism and terrorism on Tuesday in a ruling closely watched for indications of how the law will be applied as China tightens its grip on the city long known for its freedoms.

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident
National
AP

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

  • Updated
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Retired Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican known as a consensus-builder in an increasingly polarized Washington, has died. He was 77.

Explosion at German chemical complex declared extreme threat
World
AP

Explosion at German chemical complex declared extreme threat

  • By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER Associated Press
  • Updated
BERLIN (AP) — An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies shook the German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday, sending a large black cloud rising into the air. Several people were injured and five remain missing.

Family: Last victim ID'd in Florida condo building collapse
National
AP

Family: Last victim ID'd in Florida condo building collapse

  • By KELLI KENNEDY Associated Press
  • Updated
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The final victim of the condo building collapse in Florida has been identified, a relative said Monday, more than a month after the middle-of-the-night catastrophe that ultimately claimed 98 lives and became the largest non-hurricane related emergency response in state history.

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now
National Politics
AP

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

  • By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States served notice Monday that it will keep existing COVID-19 restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant.

California, NYC to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
National
AP

California, NYC to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

  • By PHILIP MARCELO Associated Press
  • Updated
California and New York City announced Monday that they would require all government employees to get the coronavirus vaccine or face weekly COVID-19 testing, and the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to receive the shot.

Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
National
AP

Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California

  • Updated
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California, her son said.

Britney Spears' new lawyer files to remove father's control
National
AP

Britney Spears' new lawyer files to remove father's control

  • By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ new attorney petitioned Monday to oust her father from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years and replace him with a professional accountant.

Winds feed California's largest fire as blazes scorch West
National
AP

Winds feed California's largest fire as blazes scorch West

  • Updated
INDIAN FALLS, Calif. (AP) — It could be days before officials will be able to assess the damage done to a small town by California's largest wildfire, one of dozens of blazes scorching lands across the U.S. West.

Senators, White House in talks to finish infrastructure bill
National Politics
AP

Senators, White House in talks to finish infrastructure bill

  • By LISA MASCARO, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators and the White House are locked in intense negotiations to salvage a bipartisan infrastructure deal, with pressure mounting on all sides to wrap up talks and show progress on President Joe Biden’s top priority.

Olympics Latest: Estonia wins gold in women's epee fencing
Sports

Olympics Latest: Estonia wins gold in women's epee fencing

  • Updated
TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus…

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

Tokyo Olympics Diving

Mun Yen Leong and Pandelela of Malaysia compete during the women's synchronized 10-meter platform final at the 2020 Summer Olympics Monday in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: July 27

Today in history: July 27

The House Judiciary Committee voted to adopt the first article of impeachment against Richard Nixon, charging he had personally engaged in a c…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

