NASA shares first video and audio, new images from Mars Perseverance rover

"It should become mandatory viewing for young women and men who not only want to explore other worlds and build the spacecraft that will take them there, but also want to be part of the diverse teams achieving all the audacious goals in our future."

The team also shared Perseverance's first panorama of its landing site.

While previous spacecraft have sent back "movies," which are really just images stitched together in GIF form, Perseverance has cameras with video capability. Altogether, the rover has 23 cameras, which include zooming and color capabilities as well.

The rover and its attached helicopter, called Ingenuity, landed on Mars Thursday, February 18.

After landing, the rover relayed back data and images using NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been circling the planet since 2006.

The first black-and-white images of the rover's landing site were available almost immediately. Last Friday, the first color images were shared. The rover also sent back a never-before-seen view: What it looks like to land on Mars. This image is one still from the video that was shared Monday.