NATO leader: Allies need to stand together amid sub flap

EU ministers recently debated creating a standby force of around 5,000 troops to deploy in crises such as the Afghanistan airlift. The idea reflects longstanding French and German proposals but faces opposition from some other NATO-member EU nations.

Stoltenberg said more European investment in defense is welcome, though “not as something that happens outside NATO, but something that happens inside NATO.”

“Any attempt to weaken the trans-Atlantic bond between Europe and North America will not only weaken NATO, it will divide Europe,” he said. “We have one set of forces, and we have to make the most available for NATO.”

NATO’s provision for common defense was invoked after the 9/11 terror attacks in the U.S., leading to NATO involvement in U.S.-led war in Afghanistan. It ended with Taliban militants retaking the country, 20 years after being ousted by western forces for harboring the plotters of 9/11. The chaotic pullout flew over 100,000 people to safety but was beset by terror attacks, including a suicide bombing that killed more than 160 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.