Navalny praises protests, which aides say produced results

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said in an emotional message from behind bars Thursday that he felt “pride and hope” after learning from his lawyer about the mass protests demanding his freedom that swept Russia the previous night.

Meanwhile, Navalny's doctors urged him to “immediately” end a prison hunger strike now in its fourth week “to save his life and health.” And a top aide said Wednesday night’s protests seemed to have succeeded in pressuring authorities to get him much-needed medical attention, which Navalny had demanded when he launched his hunger strike.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Navalny called people who turned out to protest in his support “the salvation of Russia."

The 44-year-old said he hadn't known “what was really happening” outside the prison because he only has access to one TV channel behind bars, but his lawyer visited him on Thursday and got him up to speed about the demonstrations. “And, I will sincerely say, two feelings are raging inside me: pride and hope.”