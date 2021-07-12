Nepal's Supreme Court reinstates dissolved lower house

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s Supreme Court reinstated the House of Representatives on Monday and upheld the leader of the opposition’s claim to be the new prime minister, a lawyer said.

Monday’s court order removes Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, who had been running a caretaker government until planned elections, said Om Prakash Aryal, among the lawyers to file the petition at the court.

In May, Oli directed the president to dissolve the House of Representatives, Parliament’s lower house, and announce new elections later this year. The decision was challenged in the Supreme Court by a coalition of opposition parties that said they had the support of a majority in Parliament to form a new government.

The Supreme Court also ruled Monday that the reinstated House of Representatives should meet within a week, when the leader of the main opposition party, Sher Bahadur Deuba, is expected to call a vote of confidence.

There was no immediate comment from Oli’s office or his aides.

Hundreds of Oli's supporters gathered outside the Supreme Court to protest the court decision.