 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Net zero goals aren't the solution, says India before COP26

  • 0

NEW DELHI (AP) — Setting net zero targets wasn't a solution and instead rich countries needed to acknowledge their “historic responsibility” while assuring the interests of developing nations and those vulnerable to climate change, said India's federal environment minister Bhupender Yadav.

He said that India was committed to “being part of the solution” at the forthcoming U.N. climate summit at Glasgow, known as COP26 for short, but he added that fresh plans for cutting down greenhouse gas emissions would be announced at an “appropriate time and place.”

India is among the few countries that are on course to reach its targets for curbing the release of planet-warming gases. A UN-backed report published Tuesday said that the country had “significant room” for more ambitious goals. But it has yet to provide an update to the U.N. climate agency.

Asked about newer targets, Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, India’s top environmental official, said that “all options were still on the table.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending a Group of 20 summit scheduled for this weekend in Rome, and then the COP26 at Glasgow.

Yadav stressed that India had reached its targets without the promised financing from rich nations.

People are also reading…

The cost of meeting all of India's climate targets is estimated to be $2.5 trillion, and adapting key sectors like agriculture or fisheries would require $206 billion, a 2019 finance ministry document said.

Although India is the third-highest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the Untied States, it has historically contributed to only 4% of total emissions since the 1850s.

Gupta added that “net zero in itself isn't a solution,” since cumulative emissions were the cause of the problem and not how much each country emits right now. Instead, he argued that countries needed to focus on how much carbon is put in the atmosphere while getting to that goal.

He added that developing nations needed space to grow and assistance, and failing that they are faced with a choice of either compromising on development or relying on dirty fuels. “Without that it becomes extremely difficult,” he said.

But India's dependence on coal — its the world's second-largest user of the fossil fuel and it has vast reserves of it — is likely to continue.

Electricity demand is likely to soar in India and while the overall share of energy from coal will keep coming down, weaning itself off the fossil fuel just yet would impact its energy security, said Gupta.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

De Kock protest after South Africa team ordered to take knee

De Kock protest after South Africa team ordered to take knee

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Quinton de Kock refused to play in a T20 World Cup game against the West Indies on Tuesday in protest after Cricket South Africa ordered its players to take a knee before matches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Princess Mako quietly married a commoner without traditional wedding celebrations Tuesday and said their marriage — delayed three years and opposed by some — "was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts.”

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy.

India celebrates 1B vaccine doses, hopes to speed 2nd shots

India celebrates 1B vaccine doses, hopes to speed 2nd shots

NEW DELHI (AP) — India celebrated giving its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, a hopeful milestone for the South Asian country where the delta variant fueled a crushing surge earlier this year and missteps initially held back its inoculation campaign.

Warhol in Tehran: Iranians flock to American pop art exhibit

Warhol in Tehran: Iranians flock to American pop art exhibit

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian hard-liners, now back at the helm of the country, may regularly rail against the poisoning of Islamic society by Western culture, but in Tehran, Iranians are flocking to the contemporary art museum to marvel at American pop artist Andy Warhol’s iconic soup cans.

Watch Now: Related Video

Self-driving "Roboats" tested on Amsterdam's canals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News