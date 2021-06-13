Netanyahu supporters heckle designated new prime minister

The latest on Israel's incoming government (all times local):

4:19 p.m.

Israel's designated new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, is being loudly heckled as he tries to deliver a speech to the Knesset.

Bennett is expected later Sunday to be sworn in as the country's new prime minister, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year rule.

Netanyahu's supporters have interrupted virtually all of Bennett's sentences as they accuse him of betraying them. Two hardliners from the Religious Zionist party were escorted out of the hall.

Netanyahu, wearing a black coronavirus mask, is sitting silently.

4:05 p.m.

JERUSALEM — Israel’s Knesset, or parliament, has convened for a vote that is expected to end the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The parliament is to hold a debate ahead of a vote of confidence for a new coalition government formed by a collection of Netanyahu's opponents.