New Czech foreign minister sworn in amid crisis with Russia

Kulhanek will also negotiate support for the Czech steps with NATO and EU allies.

Kulhanek had previously served as a deputy minister at the interior, defense and foreign ministries. He also worked in the past for CEFC Europe, the biggest Chinese investor in the Czech Republic, whose Czech businesses were taken over by the Chinese state-run CITIC Group after it suffered financial problems.

The new foreign minister represents the Social Democrats, a junior party in the coalition government dominated by Babis’s centrist ANO (YES) movement.

His predecessor, Tomas Petricek, was fired after losing to Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, in elections for the leadership of the Social Democrats at their party congress earlier in April.

Petricek was the second government minister in a week to lose his job for opposing use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine that's not yet been approved by the European Union’s drug regulator.

Health Minister Jan Blatny was fired several days before Petricek.

Both Blatny and Petricek were under fire from President Milos Zeman, who is known for his pro-Russia views.