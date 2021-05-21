New England Pats gives flight to China's vaccine diplomacy

Stacey James, a Patriots spokesman, said the team played no direct role in the vaccine’s delivery and dismissed suggestions it was picking sides in a geopolitical fight. Last year, at the start of the pandemic, Patriots owner Robert Kraft brokered a deal with China using one of the team’s two planes to transport 1 million N95 masks from Shenzhen to Boston. The plane, when not in use by the team, is leased for chartered flights by Philadelphia-based Eastern Airlines, James said.

“It’s great to be associated with positive missions to deliver vaccines where they’re needed,” said James. “But this wasn’t a political mission.”

As part of its vaccine diplomacy, China has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccines to more than 45 countries, according to an Associated Press tally. And just four of China’s many vaccine makers claim they are able to produce at least 2.6 billion doses this year.

U.S. health officials haven't certified the Chinese vaccines as effective and Secretary of State Antony Blinken has complained about China's politicization of its vaccine sales and donations. Meanwhile Democrats and Republicans alike have harshly criticized China’s human rights record, predatory trade practices and digital surveillance as a deterrent to closer ties.