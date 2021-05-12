New interim govt in Bulgaria led by retired general sworn in

The retired brigadier general has served the last four years as a security adviser to Radev and is an alumnus of the National War College in Washington. He also was defense minister in an earlier caretaker government appointed by Radev in 2017.

The new premier will be backed by a Cabinet of experts for his main tasks — to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and organize a fair election in the country, which is a member of the European Union and NATO.

Yanev vowed after taking the oath of office that he and his Cabinet will work in line with the rule of law to the benefit of the citizens.

With another decree, the president dissolved parliament on Wednesday and set the date for an earlier vote on July 11.

Radev’s move comes after the inconclusive vote in April produced a fragmented parliament in which the center-right GERB party of three-time Prime Minister Boyko Borissov scored best in the election, but still saw its support fall to just 26% due to public anger over graft and poverty and none of the other parties were willing to form a coalition.

Analysts predict similar developments after the July vote, which would lead to more political instability and stand in the way of the EU’s poorest member to effectively tap the bloc’s coronavirus recovery fund.

