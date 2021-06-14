New Israeli coalition starts work; Netanyahu vows to oust it

The coalition includes three parties that are headed by politicians who used to be Netanyahu allies, including Bennett. Although they share Netanyahu's hardline ideology on many issues, the three leaders clashed with the divisive former prime minister over his personality and leadership style.

Under a coalition agreement, Bennett will hold the office of premier for the first two years of the term, and then Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, the architect of the coalition, will become prime minister.

The new government was sworn in late on Sunday and went to work on Monday morning. Outgoing President Reuven Rivlin, who finishes his term next month, hosted Bennett, Lapid and the rest of the Cabinet at his official residence in Jerusalem for a photo of the new government. Bennett and Lapid made no comment to journalists after.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, convened the first meeting of the political opposition, where he called on his partners to show “iron discipline” to depose “this dangerous leftist government, the fraud government" — though for the moment there is not much he can do beyond hoping to exploit their differences.

Netanyahu believes he was cheated because his Likud Party remains by far the largest faction in parliament and because so many of his former partners abandoned him.