 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Zealand one of 1st nations to OK paid leave after miscarriage
0 comments
spotlight AP

New Zealand one of 1st nations to OK paid leave after miscarriage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

New Zealand will become one of the world's only countries to offer paid bereavement leave for workers who suffer a miscarriage after lawmakers unanimously approved the motion on Wednesday.

Employees in the country will be entitled to three days' leave after a miscarriage under the law, which is set to gain royal assent after passing its final stage in parliament.

Ginny Andersen, the Labour MP who introduced the bill, said it would make New Zealand only the second country to provide such a benefit to her knowledge. India allows women six weeks of leave after a miscarriage.

"I can only hope that while we may be one of the first, we will not be one of the last, and that other countries will also begin to legislate for a compassionate and fair leave system that recognizes the pain and the grief that comes from miscarriage and stillbirth," she said in parliament during the final reading of the bill.

Ginny Andersen

Labour MP Ginny Andersen, shown in October 2020, introduced the bill that reportedly would make New Zealand only the second nation after India to offer paid bereavement leave for workers who suffer a miscarriage.

New Zealand, the first self-governing country to allow women to vote in 1893, has passed a number of laws in recent years that have been hailed by women's rights groups, including moves to reduce the impact of period poverty.

The latest move comes more than a year after the country decriminalized abortion, reversing a stance that had made it an outlier among most of the developed world.

During the bill's reading on Wednesday evening, Andersen acknowledged that many employers already provide leave for employees who have suffered a miscarriage. But she said "there are some who are making employees use up their sick leave at a time when they are dealing with extreme loss, and that is callous and that is wrong."

And she suggested that the new law would help remove stigma that surrounds miscarriage. "I hope that this bill will go some way in allowing women to feel more comfortable about talking about miscarriage and that they feel comfortable reaching out for support and for help in what is a huge physical and emotional loss," Andersen told lawmakers.

The bill passed without any dissent, and lawmakers who spoke in its final debate unanimously praised the contents of the legislation.

Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party commands a comfortable majority in New Zealand's parliament, and the leader has long made the advancement of women's rights one of her flagship policy objectives.

Photos: Landslide win for New Zealand prime minister

In October Jacinda Ardern won a second term in office as New Zealand's prime minister in an election landslide.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Zealand Approves Paid Leave After Miscarriage

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal
World

Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal

  • Updated

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — A skyscraper-sized container ship has become wedged across Egypt's Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway, officials said Wednesday, threatening to disrupt a global shipping system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

German Cabinet approves 2022 budget plan with more new debt
World

German Cabinet approves 2022 budget plan with more new debt

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Cabinet on Wednesday approved 2022 budget plans that will see rules against running up new debt suspended for the third consecutive year as the government seeks to help Europe's biggest economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

+21
Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal
World

Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal

  • Updated

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — Dredgers, tugboats and even a backhoe failed to free a giant cargo ship wedged in Egypt’s Suez Canal on Thursday. More than 150 vessels are now backed up, with hundreds more headed to the vital waterway, and losses to global shipping are mounting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News