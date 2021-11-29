 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Zealand's opposition party chooses Chris Luxon as leader

  • Updated
  • 0

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's conservative opposition party chose former businessman and political novice Christopher Luxon as its new leader on Tuesday, as it tries to rebuild from a huge election loss last year and continued infighting.

Luxon is a close friend of former Prime Minister John Key and many in the National Party hope he will bring a similar relaxed and confident style as he tries to gain ground on popular Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. But some worry his conservative Christian values are out of step with everyday New Zealanders.

Before entering politics for the first time at last year's election, Luxon spent more than six years as chief executive of national carrier Air New Zealand. Prior to that, he spent 18 years working at Unilever, where he became chief executive of the company's Canadian business.

“I came to politics because I know how to solve problems and get things done," Luxon said. “I have built a career out of reversing the fortunes of under-performing companies and I’ll bring that real-world experience to this role.”

He said his faith helps ground him, but he also sees a clear line between religion and politics.

Luxon, 51, is the fifth person to lead the National Party since Ardern came to power four years ago. The party suffered an election loss of historic proportions last year as Ardern's coronavirus response proved immensely popular.

People are also reading…

Luxon said the National Party is back. “We are the reset," he said. “Today we are drawing a line under the events of the last four years, and we are putting them behind us."

The popularity of Ardern and her liberal Labour Party has slipped somewhat in opinion polls since the last election, but former National Party leader Judith Collins was unable to capitalize, with most of the gains going to the libertarian ACT Party. Collins was ousted last week by her caucus.

Simon Bridges, another former National Party leader, withdrew from the leadership contest earlier on Tuesday, clearing the way for an uncontested win by Luxon. The party chose 40-year-old Nicola Willis as Luxon's deputy. Before becoming a lawmaker in 2018, Willis was a senior manager at New Zealand's largest company, the dairy cooperative Fonterra.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

LUXOR, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian authorities were unveiling Thursday a renovated ancient promenade in the city of Luxor dating back 3,000 years, the latest government project undertaken to highlight the country’s archaeological treasures.

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread.

Widow of SKorean dictator issues apology over brutal rule

Widow of SKorean dictator issues apology over brutal rule

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The widow of South Korea’s last military dictator issued a brief apology over the “pains and scars” caused by her husband’s brutal rule as dozens of relatives and former aides gathered at a Seoul hospital on Saturday to pay their final respects to Chun Doo-hwan.

Solomon Islands leader blames foreign powers for unrest

Solomon Islands leader blames foreign powers for unrest

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Friday blamed foreign interference over his government’s decision to switch alliances from Taiwan to Beijing for anti-government protests, arson and looting that have ravaged the capital Honiara in recent days.

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several thousand people rallied in Belgrade on Sunday in another environmental protest, a day after demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in different parts of Serbia and scuffled with riot police who formed cordons to try to stop them.

France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

CALAIS, France (AP) — Helicopters buzzed above the waves and vessels were already scouring the cold waters when French maritime rescue volunteer Charles Devos added his boat to the frantic search for a flimsy migrant craft that foundered in the English Channel, killing at least 27.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News