Newly-elected Kyrgyzstan president to boost his powers

MOSCOW (AP) — A nationalist politician who won a landslide victory in Kyrgyzstan's presidential election said he would push for quick constitutional changes to strengthen the powers of the presidency.

Election officials said Monday that with 98% of the ballots counted, Sadyr Zhaparov was winning with 79% of the vote. The victory comes just over three months after he was freed from jail by throngs of protesters.

Zhaparov also vowed after the vote that he would maintain close ties with the country’s main sponsor and ally, Russia.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said that the integrity of the vote was weakened by Zhaparov's domination of the campaign, noting that his “financial and organizational resources were far greater than all other contestants.”

Zhaparov was serving an 11 1/2-year sentence on charges of abducting a regional governor amid a dispute over a gold mine when he was freed by demonstrators who contested the results of October's parliamentary election.