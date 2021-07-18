Nightclubs elated, but doubts cloud England's ‘Freedom Day’

“Ultimately, there is no difference between a busy pub at midnight and a nightclub. To single out nightclubs doesn’t make sense to me,” he said.

Johnson’s decision to scrap the legal requirement for face coverings in indoor public spaces has also split opinion and sowed some confusion.

Days after the prime minister said masks would still be “expected and recommended” in crowded indoor places but not compulsory, London Mayor Sadiq Khan contradicted the message, saying that passengers on the capital’s subways and buses must continue to wear them.

Some retailers, like bookstore chain Waterstones, said it would encourage customers to keep their masks on. But many believe that, just like COVID-19 status passes, the implementation of such policies will be tricky without the backing of the law.

The end of restrictions in England on Monday will be a critical moment in Britain’s handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 128,000 people nationwide, the highest death toll in Europe. Other parts of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are taking more cautious steps out of lockdown.