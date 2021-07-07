Nissan CEO tells Tokyo court Carlos Ghosn had too much power

“We were only trying to play melodies that sounded good to our boss," he said. “I've been working to try to change that since becoming CEO."

Ghosn was sent to Nissan by its French alliance partner Renault about two decades ago, helping to revive a company on the brink of bankruptcy. From about 2014, he became less collaborative and the company began to chase sales volume, setting overly ambitious goals, Uchida said.

While some at Nissan may have felt Ghosn stayed at the helm for too long, in his testimony Kelly has insisted issues over reporting of his compensation arose because the company was trying to find legal ways to improve his pay to prevent him from leaving for a rival automaker. Ghosn took a huge pay cut when the disclosure of big executive salaries became required in Japan in 2010.

Uchida became chief executive and president in 2019. He worked at major Japanese trading company Nissho Iwai Corp. before joining Nissan in 2003, when Nissho Iwai merged with another trading company, Nichimen, later becoming Sojitz Corp.

Uchida's predecessor, Hiroto Saikawa, resigned after he became embroiled in a scandal of his own, also related to under-reported compensation. Saikawa has not been charged.