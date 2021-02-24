Nissan ex-CEO tells Japanese court Ghosn's pay was too low

Ghosn led Nissan for two decades, salvaging the Japanese automaker from the brink of collapse. He is accused of under-reporting his income by about 1 billion yen ($10 million) a year over several years and of breach of trust.

In the cross-examination by Kelly's defense lawyer Yoichi Kitamura, Saikawa said the several documents he signed were not about Ghosn's unpaid compensation but for services after Ghosn's retirement. Saikawa stressed the documents were drafts with blank dates to be inserted later, and they would have become official contracts only when Ghosn left Nissan.

When asked why he signed the documents, Saikawa said he trusted Kelly.

“He is an expert and a professional, and he was coming up with the proposals with an understanding of the overall process. If he was saying it, there could be no mistake,” Saikawa told the court.

Witnesses and prosecutors have said Ghosn took a pay cut to about half of what he’d been getting after the law started requiring such disclosures to securities authorities in 2010.

Ghosn also says he is innocent. He fled while out on bail in late 2019, and is now in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.