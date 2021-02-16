 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No-confidence debate begins in Thailand's Parliament
View Comments
AP

No-confidence debate begins in Thailand's Parliament

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

BANGKOK (AP) — Opposition parties in Thailand on Tuesday began debating a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and nine members of his Cabinet who face accusations of mismanaging the economy, bungling the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, abusing human rights and corruption.

It is the second no-confidence debate that Prayuth’s government has faced since taking office in July 2019. In February last year, Prayuth and five Cabinet ministers easily turned back a no-confidence vote in the lower house. All 10 being grilled this year are expected to coast through again with the backing of the governing coalition.

The current debate is scheduled over four days, with voting to take place Saturday.

On the first day, the opposition parties concentrated on Prayuth, accusing him of responsibility for the government's alleged failures.

“I’m not afraid of anything,” Prayuth said in defending himself. “This is a good opportunity for both sides to do something together for our country and people. And I am ready to clarify every allegation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Super-rare Amazonian cactus set to flower for first time ever in UK

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kim lays blame at officials for N. Korea's economic failures
World

Kim lays blame at officials for N. Korea's economic failures

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ripped into the performance of his Cabinet and fired a senior economic official he appointed a month ago, saying they'd failed to come up with new ideas to salvage an economy in decay.

+7
Kosovo's leftist opposition party gains landslide win
World

Kosovo's leftist opposition party gains landslide win

  • Updated

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The left-wing opposition leader who's poised to become Kosovo's next prime minister said Monday that he would push hard for his country to join the European Union, but also urged the bloc to provide an economic aid package to help smooth the path to membership for western Balkan states.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News