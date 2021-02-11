No crowds, but Australian Open will continue during lockdown

Andrews said the measures were a “short, sharp circuit breaker" in a bid to avoid a bigger, longer lockdown as the state combats a “hyper-infectious," strain of the coronavirus.

Andrews said the guiding principle of the restrictions was that if people could work from home, they should work from home.

Of the Australian Open, he said, “If it was a longer-term prospect — more than five days — things might well be different.”

“I don’t have advice to cancel the event on the basis that it’s unsafe,” he added, saying the latest cases had nothing to do with the tennis quarantine program.

All players, staff and officials who arrived on charter flights for the tournament, a total of about 1,200 people, had to do a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine. Of those, 72 were forced into a hard lockdown after being deemed close contacts of passengers on their charter flights who tested positive for the virus after landing in Australia.

The Australian Open was the first Grand Slam tournament in a year to allow sizeable crowds.

After the COVID-19 outbreak became a pandemic, Wimbledon was canceled, fans were not allowed at the U.S. Open and the number of spectators at the French Open was heavily restricted.