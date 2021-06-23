'No zero risk': UK move to increase Wembley fans questioned

The Conservative government hopes that its rapid rollout of vaccines will keep the current outbreak in check and limit the number of COVID-19 patients who require hospital treatment, thereby paving the way for it to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact on July 19. Wednesday's figures showed that around 65% of Britain's population has received one dose of vaccine, while 47% have had two jabs.

It says the increased capacity for the Wembley matches — and the finals at the Wimbledon tennis tournament on the weekend of July 10 and 11 — will be part of its Event Research Programme on holding mass events safely that it has been running over the past few months. It also said all ticket-holders for the matches must show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of two vaccine doses — something that's not required when fans go to a watch a match in a pub.

Media Minister John Whittingdale said the large-scale test events so far, including music's Brit Awards, “have shown very successful results." He said analysis of the test events will be published soon.